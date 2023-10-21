Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

