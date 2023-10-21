Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Shares Down 0.6%

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 61,955 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

Get Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,994,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 269,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 72,402 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 239,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.