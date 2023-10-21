Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACLX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

Arcellx Trading Up 3.0 %

Arcellx stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.60.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $56,317,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 107.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcellx by 761.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 47.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

