ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Stock Price Down 23.2%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Stock Down 23.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArcelorMittal South Africa
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.