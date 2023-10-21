ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.
ArcLight Clean Transition Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.
About ArcLight Clean Transition
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ArcLight Clean Transition
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.