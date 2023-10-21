Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 18.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.56 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $775.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

