Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.80 and a 200-day moving average of $169.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,208 shares of company stock worth $27,269,432 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

