Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

