Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CARR opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

