Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,954 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

