Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

