Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 259.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 84,164 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 95,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

