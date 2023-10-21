Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Corteva Stock Down 1.4 %

CTVA stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

