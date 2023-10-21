Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,982 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 964.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.52 and a 200-day moving average of $280.50. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $248.41 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

