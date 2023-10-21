ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ARM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.05.

ARM opened at 47.87 on Wednesday. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $19,833,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

