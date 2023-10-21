ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Boosted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $580.10 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $437.12 and a one year high of $771.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $619.70 and a 200-day moving average of $664.81. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

