Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.51- EPS.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $180.92 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $260.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average is $187.72.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.