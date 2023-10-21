Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $732.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 122.37% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

