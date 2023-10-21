Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 14,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Assura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Assura Price Performance

About Assura

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

