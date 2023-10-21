AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

