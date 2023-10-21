Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 790,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,541,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.78.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$75.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

