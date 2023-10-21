Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $74,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $81,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 6,896,144 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $79,650,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,023,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,024,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,522,362 shares of company stock valued at $224,757,671. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

