Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %
BlackRock stock opened at $614.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $666.82 and its 200-day moving average is $679.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $570.94 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
