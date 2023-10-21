Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $205,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
ITA opened at $106.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
