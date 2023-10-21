Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,177.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.12 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

