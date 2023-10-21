Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

