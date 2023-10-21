Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 56 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $186.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Argus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

