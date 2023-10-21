Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.78. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 820,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 27,533 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $56,993.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 820,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,245.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,366 shares of company stock worth $339,076. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

