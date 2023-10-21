Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.69. 1,060,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

