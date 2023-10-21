Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

