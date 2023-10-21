Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64. Avinger has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

