Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Raised by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,301 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. 2,855,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

