Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,011% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Axiata Group Berhad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

