AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

