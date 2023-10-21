AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.28.

AZEK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 183.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

