Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,161,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.20. 3,103,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.21 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

