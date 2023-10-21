Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,320 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

