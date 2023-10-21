Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $9,250,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 219.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.85. 674,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.05 and its 200-day moving average is $454.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.84 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

