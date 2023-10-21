Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,521. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

