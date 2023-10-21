Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $48.28. 6,322,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

