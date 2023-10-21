Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,678. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE J traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 707,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

