Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.93. 3,325,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

