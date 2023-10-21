Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

BX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

