Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.19. 4,698,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,459. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

