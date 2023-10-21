Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

BLK stock traded down $7.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $614.83. 850,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $666.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $570.94 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.