Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

