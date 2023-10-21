Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,778. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

