Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1,036.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.77. 3,188,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.94. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

