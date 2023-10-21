Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.01. 5,247,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,424. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

