Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,978 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,952. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.67. 812,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.33 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

